DeSantis backs bill to eliminate Florida license plate registration stickers in 2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed his support for a proposal to eliminate vehicle registration stickers on license plates, urging lawmakers to take action.

The proposal, introduced by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, through House Bill 841, aims to simplify the registration process.

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Homestead, has introduced a companion bill, Senate Bill 982, as part of this effort. The proposed change would replace physical stickers with an electronic recording of registration renewals, potentially saving money for both motorists and county officials.

The bills are set to be discussed during the upcoming legislative session, which will commence on Jan. 13, 2026.

