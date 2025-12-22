Florida

DeSantis backs bill to eliminate Florida license plate registration stickers in 2026

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
LICENSE PLATE REGISTRATION
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expressed his support for a proposal to eliminate vehicle registration stickers on license plates, urging lawmakers to take action.

The proposal, introduced by Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, through House Bill 841, aims to simplify the registration process.

DESANTIS REGISTRATION RESPONSE

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Homestead, has introduced a companion bill, Senate Bill 982, as part of this effort. The proposed change would replace physical stickers with an electronic recording of registration renewals, potentially saving money for both motorists and county officials.

The bills are set to be discussed during the upcoming legislative session, which will commence on Jan. 13, 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read