Central Florida snake wrangler warns of bites in the area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida snake trapper said he caught two venomous snakes just hours apart.
Bob Cross owns Critter Capture Services and caught the two venomous snakes four hours apart. One was a cottonmouth water moccasin, which he found in Lake Mary. The other was an eastern diamondback rattlesnake found in Lake Helen.
"The cold weather hasn't gotten here yet so their metabolism hasn't slowed down,” said Cross. "Lady was out weeding her flower bed and she actually told me that she heard the rattlesnake rattle before she saw it. Rattlesnakes don't always rattle before they bite so she was extremely lucky."
Cross said it’s important if you’re walking around at night, maybe walking a dog, to keep a flashlight handy so you can keep an eye on the road around you.
The snakes he captured were between 2 1/2 and 3 1/2 feet long.
"If you're pulling weeds underneath a hedge, you've got to see where your hands are going or you're spreading mulch under a hedge, you've got to see where your hands are going,” said Cross.
