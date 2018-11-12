0 Months later, no solution for cracks that shut down brand new I-4 bridge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - WFTV Channel 9 has learned there is still no solution to repair a new bridge carrying I-4 over Colonial Drive.

The bridge has been sitting unused for nine months after crews discovered cracks in the pier.

The bridge was supposed to open in February. Channel 9's news partner News 96.5 first reported the cracks on the bridge April 9. FDOT closed West Colonial Drive four days later to install temporary support.



New documents obtained by Eyewitness News show the contractor and FDOT are still at odds over a solution for the cracked pier. Sensors at the site have been monitoring the cracks for months.

In a letter to the state, the contractor writes that it "sees no design reason that the bridge should remain closed to traffic" and furthermore suggest the state "end the ongoing costs and time delays related to not opening the bridge."

The contractor's suggestions to reopen the bridge has been redacted by the state for Homeland Security purposes, except for a part where FDOT said it's willing to explore a suggestion by the contractor but "additional information and analysis is required."

Crews have been testing the structural integrity of the bridge by running several dump trucks over the span. Eyewitness News has been waiting for weeks to get those results despite requesting those records from the state.

The delay of the bridge isn't the first time Channel 9 has reported delays and increased costs cited by the contractor. In June, WFTV obtained a financial report detailing claims the project was 245 days behind schedule and $100 million over budget.

FDOT wouldn't comment about the documents, but did say the delays cited in the financial report and with the Colonial Drive bridge pier are separate issues.

Channel 9 tried to get an independent contractor and engineer outside of Central Florida to help identify some potential solutions, but many said they didn't want to comment out of fear of losing contracts with the state.

