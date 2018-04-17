0 West Colonial Drive at Interstate 4 reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: FDOT said just before 7 p.m. Tuesday that West Colonial Drive at Interstate 4 has reopened.

Previous story:

Drivers traveling on West Colonial Drive Tuesday must still turn left onto North Orange Avenue while crews continue to work on a temporary support for a new Interstate 4 bridge near downtown Orlando.

The road will remain closed throughout Tuesday to undergo further testing, and there is no timeline for its reopening, Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Olson said Tuesday morning.

"The additional supporting structure is in place. It is undergoing final inspection, modification and final approval steps," Olson said "The engineering team will utilize the remainder of today to complete its work. State Road 50 will remain closed while this occurs."

The temporary structure that transfers weight is up and can hold weight as an "added layer of safety," Olson said.

Closures off West Colonial Drive and North Garland Avenue near I-4 caught many by surprise Monday.

"What would normally take me 15 minutes to get down to (State Road) 408 takes me about 30 (minutes) now," driver Isaac Bransdorf said.

City of Orlando officials said they were only notified of the decision to close the stretch of road late Friday.

"Even just getting up this morning and walking my dog, I noticed that traffic was absolutely insane up and down (North) Orange (Avenue) right here," downtown Orlando resident Allysun Struska said. "You could tell people were frustrated and honking and yelling."

Channel 9 reported last week that there were cracks on a bridge pier at the same area where crews were working Tuesday.

When asked if this closure was related to the cracks, FDOT said the road was closed because a contractor was building a temporary support.

The agency said the cracks were first discovered during a routine inspection weeks before they were publicly reported.

The closure caused traffic congestion during the Tuesday morning commute.

Drivers should expect delays because of detours.

Eastbound West Colonial Drive traffic will be detoured south to eastbound Livingston Street.

Westbound West Colonial Drive traffic will be detoured south to westbound West Robinson Street.

Northbound Garland Avenue will allow for turns onto westbound West Colonial Drive only.

The eastbound I-4 entry ramp from northbound North Garland Avenue, north of West Colonial Drive, is closed.

Drivers may use the eastbound I-4 entry ramps from West Amelia Street or South Ivanhoe Boulevard.

Westbound I-4 entry ramps from West Colonial Drive are scheduled to remain open.

