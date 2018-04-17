  • Fatal crash involving car, dump truck blocks John Young Parkway in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash blocked the northbound lanes of South John Young Parkway early Tuesday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    Troopers said the crash, which was reported shortly before 4 a.m., closed the road from Equity Row to West Sand Lake Road.

    At least one person died in the crash, which involved a car and a dump truck.

    The identities of those involved haven't been released.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

