ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash blocked the northbound lanes of South John Young Parkway early Tuesday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the crash, which was reported shortly before 4 a.m., closed the road from Equity Row to West Sand Lake Road.
At least one person died in the crash, which involved a car and a dump truck.
The identities of those involved haven't been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
