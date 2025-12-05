Part of Florida’s Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck shut down a section of Florida’s Turnpike early Friday.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the turnpike near Interstate 4.

All southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike are shut down in the area, with several Florida Highway Patrol cruisers at the scene.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

