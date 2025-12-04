Powerball: $1M winning ticket sold in Central Florida, huge jackpot grows

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot is expected to rise to an estimated $820 million!

That’s because nobody won the biggest prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.

But here in Central Florida, there was one second-tier winner who’s now holding a $1 million ticket.

That ticket was sold in Orange County.

Florida Lottery officials announced an Apopka business sold a ticket that matched all five white ball numbers, but not the red Powerball, in the Dec. 3 drawing.

Town Star convenience store, located at 1305 West Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka, sold that winning $1 million ticket.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were: 1-14-20-46-51. The Powerball was 26. The Power Play was 3X.

If you weren’t a lucky winner, you’ll have another chance to play Powerball this Saturday.

Be sure to watch WFTV Tonight starting at 11 p.m. on Dec. 6 to see the winning numbers for the $820 million jackpot.

