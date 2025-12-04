92K pounds of illegal drugs & explosives seized in Brevard County Raid

, Fla. — Maxwell Horvath, 26, was arrested in Brevard County, Florida, after authorities seized 92,000 pounds of an illegal kratom derivative,7-OH, and discovered a cache of weapons and explosives.

The operation, involving the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Bay Police, ATF, and other federal task forces, uncovered 12 rifles, 17 pistols, and five improvised explosive devices at Horvath’s property. Horvath, who previously served time for possession of an explosive device and trafficking MDMA, faces pending federal indictments.

Horvath’s business, Overseas Organics, was allegedly used to distribute the illegal substance Seven Oh, a kratom derivative recently banned in Florida. Authorities believe Horvath attempted to circumvent the law by shipping the substance out of state.

Sheriff Ivey highlighted the collaboration between local and federal agencies, noting the operation as the largest seizure of its kind in the country. “Great job by our agents, our local partners, our federal partners,” he said.

Chief Agello described the discovery of grenade simulators and 50 pounds of precursor chemicals for explosives, underscoring the potential threat posed by Horvath’s activities.

Horvath’s property was equipped with machinery for extracting and compressing the kratom derivative, resembling a sophisticated operation akin to “Breaking Bad on steroids,” according to Sheriff Ivey.

Horvath remains in custody, facing numerous charges, including possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of explosive devices. Authorities are continuing to investigate and compile charges against him.

