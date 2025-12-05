Accused Orlando gang members tied to three deaths indicted by federal prosecutors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nine accused members of an Orlando gang busted by detectives last year are now facing federal prison time after they were indicted this week.

The “Respect Money Structure/Everybody Killer” gang was accused of selling fake prescription medication pills that appeared to be oxycodone or Xanax, but were really made of fentanyl.

Prosecutors said the gang was responsible for three deaths in Orange County.

The 27-count indictment published on Wednesday is significant in that it meant the gang had ties or activities outside of Central Florida.

Alison Frederick, whose 22-year-old brother Samuel was counted among the victims, said she found out about the upgraded case a few months ago.

“As I understand it, there was clear ties to individuals associated with one of the Mexican cartels,” she said. “They looked at all of the information and very quickly said, ‘We’ll take this.’”

Frederick said reliving her brother’s death on a monthly basis was difficult, but she was eager to see justice served and had hopes the well-resourced federal team would be able to end the case quickly.

“It makes me feel a lot better, because I don’t think that they will get out and harm other people,” she said.

A family member of one of the other alleged victims, reached by phone Thursday, also sounded excited about the enhancement.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on December 11, court records showed. They have all pleaded not guilty in the state case, which is expected to be closed.

Frederick said she looked forward to justice being served, and said she’s continue to honor her brother’s legacy by running for him and caring for his dog.

