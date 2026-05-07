Local

Sheriff to give update on deadly vacation rental house shooting in Osceola County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Sheriff Christopher Blackmon Blackmon is set to discuss arrests made that are related to recent Osceola County vacation rental home crimes.
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Arrests made in the deadly shooting of a teenager will be the focus of a news conference by The Osceola County Sheriffs Office on Thursday morning.

It happened at a Kissimmee-area vacation rental back in March.

Investigators said a 17-year-old attending a house party in the Veranda Palms subdivision died after someone shot him.

Officials said they will also share officers’ body-worn camera video and other evidence Thursday.

An agency spokesperson said Sheriff Chris Blackmon will discuss the Rolling Loud music event set for this weekend in nearby Orlando and how deputies will aim to keep people staying at vacation rental homes safe across Osceola County.

Blackmon’s news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

Channel 9 will be there and will bring you live coverage on WFTV.com and on Eyewitness News beginning at noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read