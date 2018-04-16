0 West Colonial Drive closed at Interstate 4 until Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - West Colonial Drive under I-4 will be closed until at least Tuesday morning for bridge work, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officials with FDOT said the area will stay closed until a contractor can build a temporary support for a bridge support that was showing cracks.

FDOT posted a notice of the closure Sunday after crews closed the road earlier in the afternoon.

Patrol cars stationed at intersections near the closure will help direct traffic, officials said.

Bad weather could delay or change the length of the closure, officials said. Source: FDOT

As a result of the closure:

Eastbound State Road 50 traffic will be detoured south to eastbound Livingston Street.

Westbound State Road 50 traffic will be detoured south to westbound Robinson Street.

Northbound Garland Avenue will allow for turns onto westbound State Road 50 only.

The eastbound I-4 on ramp from northbound Garland Avenue, north of State Road 50, will be closed. Drivers can use the eastbound I-4 on ramps from Amelia Street or Ivanhoe Boulevard.

Westbound I-4 on ramps from State Road 50 are scheduled to remain open.

Last week, Channel 9 showed viewers cracks along the new I-4 bridge pier, which were first discovered by Channel 9's news partner, News 96.5.

The agency wouldn't say if Monday's closure is related to the cracks, but such a lengthy closure near West Colonial Drive and North Garland Avenue by I-4 is rare.

Typically, full closures are wrapped up before the morning commute begins.

During the weekend, Channel 9 asked FDOT if crews would be repairing the cracks.

"It is for continued work on the new section of bridge near SR 50," FDOT spokesman Steve Olson said.

A spokesperson with FDOT said testing proved the bridge to be safe, but some engineers wanted another round of testing which was done over the weekend and that prompted construction on a temporary support.

Lynx said the closure has impacted its schedule and has posted updates here.

