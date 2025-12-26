Ocala police seek help in Christmas day homicide case

OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred just after 4 a.m. yesterday in Ocala, near Silver Springs Boulevard and North Pine Avenue.

Officers found a man who had been shot and he died at the scene.

The shooting prompted a response from local law enforcement, who are currently working to gather more information. At this time, details about a possible suspect have not been released and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the neighborhood and found the victim in critical condition. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene, though his identity has not yet been disclosed as authorities work to notify next of kin.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group