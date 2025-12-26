Trooper injured in high-speed chase reaching 130mph on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after a routine traffic stop escalated into a high-speed chase that reached 130 miles per hour on I-95 in Volusia and Brevard Counties yesterday.

Troopers used a PIT maneuver to safely stop the vehicle involved in the chase. Sundara Garza, the driver, was arrested and is scheduled to face a judge today. Her passenger, Yazmin Barber, also had warrants and is now in jail.

Troopers reported that the high-speed chase began when officers attempted a routine traffic stop. During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle reportedly reached speeds of 130 miles per hour on I-95, raising significant safety concerns and prompting immediate law enforcement response.

Troopers utilized the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, a police tactic used to safely stop a fleeing vehicle. This method is employed to minimize potential injuries to both officers and civilians during high-speed pursuits.

Garza was swiftly apprehended, taken into custody, and will appear before a judge to face charges. Barber’s existing warrants also led to her arrest and ongoing detention.

Channel 9 will keep providing updates on the crash and the trooper injured, as more details emerge.

