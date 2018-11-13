0 Here's one more reason not to speed on I-4

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Speed on Interstate 4 and prepare to pay up.

Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday it is taking a zero-tolerance approach to heavy-footed drivers in the long, challenging work zone along I-4.

Troopers said if you’re driving too fast in any of the work zones, prepare to pay double the normal penalty for speeding.

Troopers and FDOT announced the policy during an event that was scheduled before a major accident on I-4 Tuesday morning that spilled steel beams across the road near Orange Blossom Trail. It closed all westbound lanes for five hours at the height of the morning rush.

Witnesses said the flatbed truck that overturned was going too fast.

“That’s a good example for anyone to see that one accident impacts thousands of lives,” said Highway Patrol Capt. Chris Sorvillo.

An overturned truck spilled steel beams across the westbound lanes of I-4 Tuesday morning, blocking traffic at the height of the morning rush for nearly five hours. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

The state wants to cut down on those kind of accidents in areas where cars and workers are separated only by barriers and barrels.

“We have 1,500 workers on this site and we want to see each and every one of them get home safe,” said Mike Shannon from FDOT.

The penalty for speeding depends on how fast you’re going and in what county you’re in:

Orange County fines Seminole County fines 6-9 MPH over speed limit $258.00 $262.00 10-14 MPH over speed limit $408.00 $412.00 15-19 MPH over speed limit $508.00 $512.00 20-29 MPH over speed limit $558.00 $562.00 30+ MPH over speed limit Mandatory court appearance Mandatory court appearance

Source: Florida Highway Patrol



“If you’re in a 60 MPH zone and you’re doing 61, I can understand that,” said Sorvillo. “What we’re talking about is people who say, ‘It’s 60 MPH, I’m going to go 70.”

So what if you're being pulled over and there's no shoulder?

So what if you’re being pulled over and there’s no shoulder?

Orange County sheriff’s deputies also want you to know that if a deputy or trooper is trying to pull you over, you should try to slowly pull into a construction zone or go to the next exit.

“Slow down. Turn on your blinkers so you acknowledge you know we’re there. Then continue down the road until you find a safe break in the barrier wall where you can pull into a construction site or exit the highway,” said Master Deputy Greg Ritter from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers, deputies and officers plan to be patrolling the work zones around the clock through January.

In October, the FHP said there was an increase in work zone wrecks because of speeding.

The Sheriff’s Office said they won’t just be stopping people for speeding. Deputies will also be looking for improper lane changes and following too close.

