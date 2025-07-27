Human remains found in Ocala National Forest believed to be missing person

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Human remains discovered in the Ocala National Forest are believed to belong to Michael Connell, who was last seen on May 29, 2025.

Michael Connell was last seen at the intersection of Kismet Road and CR-445. At the time of his disappearance, he was known to have a broken leg resulting from a vehicle accident.

Michael Connell was last seen wearing a brown camo jacket and dark blue cargo pants. He is described as a 5′9″ white male with green eyes, short blonde hair, and an estimated weight of around 185 lbs.

Connell was known to visit the Umatilla Library regularly. His bicycle was discovered on July 23, 2025, at the intersection of Kismet Rd and CR-445, the same place where he was last seen.

The investigation into Connell’s disappearance and the details of how his remains were found are ongoing. Updates will be shared as new information emerges.

