Orlando’s Camping World Stadium set for potential name change amid $400 million renovation

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
New design for Camping World Stadium The City of Orlando has published new architectural renderings for the proposed Camping World Stadium upgrades. (The City of Orlando/The City of Orlando)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Camping World Stadium is scheduled for a $400 million renovation, which may also come with a new name.

The renovations will boost seating capacity, and Florida Citrus Sports is currently negotiating with companies for a new, long-term naming rights agreement.

Experts indicate that companies with high profiles looking for greater exposure are the prime candidates for securing naming rights.

Renovation construction is scheduled to start in January.

