0 Troopers to crack down on speeding drivers on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're one of those drivers who likes to go a little faster than the speed limit on Interstate 4, law enforcement will be out looking for you over the next couple months.

New numbers show crashes in the construction zone are up and account for nearly a quarter of the wrecks on I-4.

The Florida Highway Patrol told Channel 9 in many cases drivers are "over driving the interstate," meaning they are going faster than the road conditions allow.

Traffic anchor Racquel Asa got into the car to see what they were talking about.

Read: In a region with so many traffic changes, can you really trust your GPS?

She set the car to cruise control at 50 mph, the speed limit on I-4 between from State Road 408 and Conroy Road.

It didn't take long to find many drivers going around her.

Someone driving a red minivan was seen speeding past Asa, slightly going over the solid white line, and then eventually crossing over where he or she shouldn't have.

Crossing over the white line is something Asa saw a lot of in areas where the lines are meant to keep drivers in their lane because the road changes so quickly.

"They are not able to navigate these lane shifts, because they are going too fast for the conditions and then they either sideswipe another vehicle or they end up rear ending someone in front of them," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

The numbers prove drivers aren't handling the road as well as they should.

Numbers from FHP show construction zone crashes only accounted for 3 percent of wrecks in 2015.

More than three years into the project, they now account for roughly 20 percent of wrecks this year.

"Are you looking at coming to the table with the contractor and say, 'Hey, we need space to slow these drivers down?'" Asa said.

"The (I-4) Ultimate Project changes so rapidly that we don't know if the benefit would be there to ask for those lanes," Montes said.

Accident attorneys are also seeing their numbers go up.

Attorney Rick Martindale said most of the calls he's getting are I-4-related, but he said it's tough to prove construction caused a crash.

"Things tend to get moved or changed quickly on a construction site, so you can't prove what was wrong later," he said.

FHP couldn't say exactly when they would be doing enforcement, but Montes said they are making a big effort until the new year.

Troopers said they have written more tickets after crashes as well, most of which are careless driving tickets, which carry points on your license.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.