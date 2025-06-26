Virginia man threatened Brevard County sheriff and his family, investigators say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Virginia man is accused of making death threats against Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and his family.

Investigators say Jacob Devan, 20, sent threatening messages to Ivey via Facebook, including alleged statements saying he knows where the sheriff lives and threats to his family.

Investigators say the threats were prompted by comments Ivey made during a press conference, though the specific remarks have not been disclosed.

Devan turned himself in to the county jail Wednesday after his mother drove him from Virginia.

He has leaded not guilty to charges of written/electronic threatening to kill or harm someone and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

He is currently being held on $150,000 bail and has been ordered to stay off social media and avoid contact with any public officials.

Devan will be allowed to return to Virginia if he posts bail.

