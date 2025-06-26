WATCH: Tornado rips apart mobile homes in Florida

LARGO, Fla. — Crews are surveying the damage from a tornado in Pinellas County.

Footage shared with Channel 9 shows the tornado ripping a home into the air for several seconds before it slams back down to the ground.

A tornado touched down around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Largo, just west of Tampa.

The storm caused damage to several mobile homes in the area.

Videos show the aftermath of debris flying through the air as it passed.

Despite the destruction, no injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service announced it is conducting a storm survey in the area to further document the extent of the damage.

