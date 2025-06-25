Amazon unveils over 1K job openings at new Daytona Beach fulfillment center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Amazon has announced over 1,000 job openings at its new fulfillment center in Daytona Beach.

The new $200 million facility is located at the intersection of South Williamson Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue, aiming to significantly increase local employment opportunities.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, the starting pay for these positions is competitive for the area and includes a range of benefits.

This fulfillment center is designed to meet Amazon’s logistics and distribution needs, further strengthening the company’s extensive network of facilities nationwide.

With the opening of this new center, Amazon is set to enhance its operations in Central Florida while providing substantial employment opportunities for the local community.

