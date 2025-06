ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that an undocumented immigrant believed to be a MS-13 gang member was arrested in Orlando.

ICE did not name the suspect or location where he was arrested, but said more information would be forthcoming.

ICE said the FBI and Florida Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.

