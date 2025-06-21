Actress Lynn Hamilton, Redd Foxx’s girlfriend on Sanford and Son, has passed away

CHICAGO, IL. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a partnership between WFTV and The Hollywood Reporter.

Lynn Hamilton, the accomplished actress known for her roles on ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘The Waltons,’ has passed away at 95.

Rev. Calvin Carson, Hamilton’s former manager and publicist, confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter. Hamilton passed away of natural causes on Thursday at her Chicago home.

Hamilton was best known for portraying Donna Harris, the girlfriend of Redd Foxx’s character on the popular sitcom ‘Sanford and Son.’ She also gained recognition for her role as Miss Verdie on ‘The Waltons,’ showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Hamilton also made a name for herself with her roles on ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘The Waltons,’ and she played Vivian Potter on the NBC daytime drama ‘Generations’ from 1989 to 1991.

The show faced tough competition from CBS’s ‘The Young and the Restless,’ which dominated the ratings during its run.

Her debut on ‘Sanford and Son’ came in February 1972, where she initially played a landlady in the show’s seventh episode. Her performance impressed the producers, casting her as Donna Harris, a registered nurse and the dignified counterpart to Foxx’s character.

Lynn Hamilton’s contributions to television left a lasting impact.

Her roles continue to be celebrated by fans and peers alike.

