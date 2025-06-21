Expired tags can lead to jail time, troopers warn

ORLANDO, Fla. — Across the country, nearly 17 million vehicles, including almost 692,000 in Florida, began 2025 with expired registration tags.

According to new data from Carfax, a significant number of drivers forgot or failed to renew their vehicle registration on time, which is required by law.

In Florida, the consequences for driving with expired tags can go from a traffic infraction to a second-degree misdemeanor, depending on how long the tags were expired.

“Pay attention to your registration,” emphasized Em Nguyen from Carfax, highlighting the legal requirement for vehicle registration. “We do see it a lot from either traffic stops or even crashes,” said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Migdalisis Garcia.

Carfax reports that four months is the average delay for renewing expired tags.

“Prices are also going up. Those simple costs, such as renewing your registration, that might carry a little bit more weight than it did before,” said Em Nguyen from Carfax. “But of course, even as cost of living is going up, if you’re going to be on the road, renewing your registration is essential.”

Drivers can renew their vehicle registration in person, online, or through the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles phone app.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group