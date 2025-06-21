Former U.S. Attorney for central Florida joins an Orlando law firm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Roger B. Handberg, the former U.S. Attorney for Central Florida, has joined GrayRobinson, Central Florida’s fourth-largest law firm, as a shareholder in its Orlando office.

Handberg was relieved of his duties as U.S. Attorney on February 17 and several experts have posited that the decision may have been politically motivated.

Handberg was first named U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida by Attorney General Merrick Garland on December 27, 2021, taking on the role on an interim basis. In May 2022, the judges of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida reappointed him to continue his role.

Handberg’s career is quite impressive, featuring senior roles at both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Florida Attorney General’s Office. He has an outstanding track record, having successfully prosecuted more than $500 million in fraud cases, which truly highlights his extensive experience in litigation.

Handberg’s move to GrayRobinson marks a significant transition in his career, bringing his expertise in fraud prosecutions to one of Central Florida’s leading law firms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group