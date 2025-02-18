Justice Department parts ways with US attorney for Middle District of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States Attorney’s Office has announced that Roger B. Handberg is no longer the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

The Justice Department did not specify the reason for his departure.

Handberg was a longtime federal prosecutor who joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2002. The attorney general appointed him as U.S. attorney in December 2021, and the chief judge of the U.S. District Court reappointed him in April 2022.

According to the Justice Department, he is known for his expertise in investigating and prosecuting public corruption and white-collar crime cases. He has successfully prosecuted more than $500 million in fraud cases.

His former office also says he increased its number of criminal cases by more than 60% over the past three fiscal years.

“As someone who was born and raised in this District, I can think of no higher honor than getting the chance, first, to serve as a federal prosecutor in this office and, then, as the United States Attorney,” said Handberg.

The announcement states that First Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara C. Sweeney will serve as acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

