  • 'She's bleeding, miss': 911 calls made after children discovered mother's body released

    By: Jason Kelly , Steve Barrett

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released several 911 calls made after four small children discovered their 29-year-old mother's body in their home in December.

    Investigators said Nelonza Pugh, 29, fatally shot his wife, Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, Dec. 19 at their Blackburn Court home near the University of Central Florida.

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said surveillance footage showed Pugh pinning Jenkins-Pugh against a wall before shooting her three times and calmly leaving the home.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The woman's 12-year-old son said he called 911 after he woke up to get ready for school.

    "My mom -- she's on the floor dead," the boy said.

    An emergency dispatcher asked the child from where his mother was bleeding.

    "I don't know, miss," he said. "I just see gunshots. I see bullets on the floor, and she's bleeding, miss."

    Read: Deputies: Surveillance camera captures fatal shooting of mother inside Orange County home

    Two days after the shooting, Pugh was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.

    Officials said Pugh had previously been arrested on 27 charges, ranging from drugs to weapons.

    They said he had been arrested two years ago on an attempted murder charge, but court records said the charge was dropped.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories