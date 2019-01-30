'She's bleeding, miss': 911 calls made after children discovered mother's body released

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released several 911 calls made after four small children discovered their 29-year-old mother's body in their home in December.
Investigators said Nelonza Pugh, 29, fatally shot his wife, Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, Dec. 19 at their Blackburn Court home near the University of Central Florida.
Related Headlines
Deputies said surveillance footage showed Pugh pinning Jenkins-Pugh against a wall before shooting her three times and calmly leaving the home.
TRENDING NOW:
- Records: Man killed by longtime friend had sex with his girlfriend
- Man & ailing wife had ‘death party,’ used meth for days before she died, police say
- Iowa 13-year-old found dead after running away over cellphone fight with parents
- VIDEO: Apple FaceTime glitch could allow people to eavesdrop: How to turn it off
The woman's 12-year-old son said he called 911 after he woke up to get ready for school.
"My mom -- she's on the floor dead," the boy said.
An emergency dispatcher asked the child from where his mother was bleeding.
"I don't know, miss," he said. "I just see gunshots. I see bullets on the floor, and she's bleeding, miss."
Read: Deputies: Surveillance camera captures fatal shooting of mother inside Orange County home
Two days after the shooting, Pugh was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.
Officials said Pugh had previously been arrested on 27 charges, ranging from drugs to weapons.
They said he had been arrested two years ago on an attempted murder charge, but court records said the charge was dropped.
Detectives say this man left his children behind after killing his wife. We're reviewing the call the kids made as they found their mother that morning. Another Only On @WFTV today. pic.twitter.com/nWiQLTwLk3— Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) January 30, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}