ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a woman’s death on Blackburn Court, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Related Headlines
The Sheriff’s Office said at about 1 a.m., children inside a home heard arguing. Later in the morning, the children found their mother, Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, 29, dead and called 911, deputies said.
Authorities said they are searching for the woman’s 29-year-old husband, Nelonza Pugh.
Download: WFTV news & weather apps
“We are actively searching for him. We consider him armed and dangerous,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.
Mina said Nelonza Pugh has a long criminal history, including burglary and drug charges.
Watch the Orange County sheriff's news conference below:
OCSO @SheriffMina briefs the media on the domestic homicide that occured this morning on Blackburn Ct. pic.twitter.com/JZZKbb4tCZ— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 19, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- $10K reward offered in Boone H.S. student's shooting death
- Action 9: Man says solar panels haven't lowered electric bill
- Actress, director Penny Marshall dead at 75
- WATCH: Drunken man accused of leading deputies on chase
OCSO Homicide Detectives are looking for Nelonza Pugh, 29. He is a suspect in the death of Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, 29. pic.twitter.com/pD3pOhwyKp— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}