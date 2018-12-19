  • Husband sought after children find mother dead in home, Orange County sheriff says

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a woman’s death on Blackburn Court, the Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    The Sheriff’s Office said at about 1 a.m., children inside a home heard arguing. Later in the morning, the children found their mother, Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, 29, dead and called 911, deputies said.

     

    Authorities said they are searching for the woman’s 29-year-old husband, Nelonza Pugh.

     

    “We are actively searching for him. We consider him armed and dangerous,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

     

    Mina said Nelonza Pugh has a long criminal history, including burglary and drug charges.

     

