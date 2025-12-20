Abandoned boat found in search for missing Florida men

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two men missing since a fishing trip near Fort Myers, Fla. Randall Spivey, 57, and Brandon Billmaier, 33, were last seen leaving early Friday morning.

Spivey, who is six feet one inch tall and weighs around 245 pounds, was Last seen wearing khaki pants and a dark shirt, Billmaier stands six feet two inches tall, weighs around 250 pounds, and has strawberry-colored hair. Both men left for their fishing trip from a dock on Intracoastal Court in Fort Myers.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard in St. Petersburg announced that they had found the abandoned 42-foot boat belonging to Spivey and Billmaier about 70 miles off Fort Myers.

The search involves several agencies, using both aerial and surface teams, with the St. Petersburg sector managing the efforts.

Anyone with information about Spivey or Billmaier’s location should contact the Coast Guard St. Petersburg sector at 866-881-1392.

