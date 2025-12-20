DeSantis proposes eliminating tolls for Florida residents, shifting costs to tourists and visitors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed eliminating tolls for state residents during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, suggesting that funding could come from charging visitors instead.

DeSantis stated, “These tolls have been here since I can remember, like since I was a kid...” He conveyed his intention to reduce the financial strain on residents, stating, “I’d love to be able to knock out, you know, the tolls and stuff that people are paying.”

Residents often face multiple toll charges while traveling, which can add up to considerable costs over time. DeSantis suggested that charging visitors instead could alleviate these tolls, saying, “You can charge the visitors, and they could probably support it all and give Florida residents a break.”

Ben Watkins, the Director of Bond Finance for Florida, responded to DeSantis’s suggestion during the meeting by noting, “We’ll take a look.”

DeSantis retorted that there needs to be determination to find a way to carry out the initiative, asserting, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and we’ll try to find a way to get it done.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group