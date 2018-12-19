0 WATCH: Man accused of leading deputies on chase while driving drunk

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies said a Marion County man wouldn't pull over, and now he faces eight charges.

Investigators said a deputy saw Robert Combs driving recklessly and tried to pull him over, but Combs drove away.

Video appears to show the suspect peeling away, swerving and sometimes driving into the opposite lanes of traffic.

Deputies said he is seen careening around curves, nearly rolling over and blowing through stop signs.

Watch: K-9 helps catch Dunnellon man who beat woman with mop, deputies say

Investigators said Combs made it three and a half miles before the use of stop sticks pushed him off the road.

Deputies said Combs ran away, and the deputy followed him; he was finally taken down by a K-9.

"I'm done. I'm done," he said as he surrendered.

"Put your hands behind your back. Get the dog off, brother," a deputy is heard saying in video.

Deputies said they discovered heroin, meth, marijuana, drug equipment and multiple long guns on Combs and in his car.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

He was charged with driving under the influence, fleeing and driving while a license was suspended or revoked.

Deputies said a woman in the car with him had minor injuries.

Combs' driver's license has been suspended five times, investigators said.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2018 Cox Media Group.