“They’re targeting immigrants.” U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to strip temporary legal statuses???

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

The U.S Supreme Court sides with President Trump allowing protections for immigrants put in by the Biden Administration to end.

This means even more people could face deportation including the thousands of Floridians here under Temporary Protected Status known as TPS.

The Biden Administration granted immigrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, and Nicaragua legal status, called humanitarian parole, for two years so they could escape instability in their countries. The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration can do away with that program.

William Diaz with Casa de Venezuela says immigrants work in four big industries in the U.S. Medical, hospitality, construction, and agriculture. He says those industries will be affected.

This means even more people could face deportation, including the thousands of Floridians here under Temporary Protected Status, known as TPS.

Diaz explains what the protections meant and what stripping them will mean.

“The humanitarian parole allowed those relatives dad, mom, kids, to come to see relatives in the United States. That’s the importance of this program,” said Diaz.

It’s not clear when these deportations would start.

“Imagine people from Ukraine to go back to Ukraine when you have a dictator in Russia bombing Ukraine, where people can go to Venezuela where you have a regime taking and putting people in jail, like they did last week,” said Diaz.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Casa de Venezuela and other organizations will hold a rally at First Baptist Orlando. Immigration attorneys and other resources will help immigrants determine their next steps.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group