Sunny and warm weekend forecast after midweek showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers and storms impacted the area on Wednesday, but drier weather is on the way.

Scattered activity will fade this evening, but some coastal activity is possible overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 (WFTV)

Lower coverage of rain and storms is likely on Thursday. Some activity is likely, but most areas will stay dry. Temps for Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Even drier, warmer weather arrives on Friday. Expect plenty of sun to close out the week, with temps in the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 (WFTV)

More Weather On the Way arrives this weekend, as another storm system moves into the area.

Scattered showers and a few storms are likely on Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 (WFTV)

Rain chances will be lower on Sunday, but it will remain mostly cloudy. Temps for Sunday will only be in the mid 70s.

Drier weather returns to start next week, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 25, 2026 (WFTV)

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