Watch: K-9 helps catch Dunnellon man who beat woman with mop, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named “Robo” helped take down a Dunnellon man accused of domestic battery, deputies said.

     

    Deputy Tim Fretts and Robo tracked Quintine Austin, 35, who was hiding in a wooded area, after he allegedly beat a woman with a mop handle and kicked her in the head several times before running away, deputies said.  

     

    Austin went to the victim’s home on NW Gainesville Road in Ocala Saturday. The pair got into an argument, before Austin beat the victim, deputies said.

     

    The victim suffered a skull fracture and was hospitalized, authorities said.

     

    Austin was arrested on battery, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief charges, deputies said. 

     

