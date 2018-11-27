Watch: K-9 helps catch Dunnellon man who beat woman with mop, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named “Robo” helped take down a Dunnellon man accused of domestic battery, deputies said.
Deputy Tim Fretts and Robo tracked Quintine Austin, 35, who was hiding in a wooded area, after he allegedly beat a woman with a mop handle and kicked her in the head several times before running away, deputies said.
Watch video of the take down below:
Austin went to the victim’s home on NW Gainesville Road in Ocala Saturday. The pair got into an argument, before Austin beat the victim, deputies said.
The victim suffered a skull fracture and was hospitalized, authorities said.
Austin was arrested on battery, obstruction of justice and criminal mischief charges, deputies said.
