2 bodies discovered in home with note warning of hazardous chemicals

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Two bodies were discovered Monday afternoon in a home in the Azalea Park neighborhood beside a handwritten note warning of hazardous chemicals, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the home on South Forsyth Road near Lake Underhill and South Goldenrod roads after neighbors reported smelling an odor.
Investigators said they forced their way into the home, where they discovered the note. Orange County Fire Rescue hazmat crews were called to the home, but no hazardous materials were discovered, they said.
"(The note) said there were hazardous chemicals or materials in the home," Orange County Comdr. Bill Armstrong said. "For what reason it was there, we don't know at this point."
The decomposing bodies were discovered in a bedroom, Armstrong said.
Their cause of death is unknown.
The deaths remain under investigation.
No other details were given.
