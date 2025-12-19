Brevard County man gets life sentence in 2019 Palm Bay murder

PALM BAY, Fla. — Six years, one month, and twelve days is a long wait for justice. But the family of 61-year-old Bobby Knight Junior was patient.

On November 5, 2019, Knight’s vehicle was spotted in the middle of Agora Circle Southeast in Palm Bay.

He’d been shot multiple times by a man he knew – now convicted killer Larry Eugene Bell Junior, who denied any involvement during his sentencing on Wednesday. Bell told the court, “I would like to send my condolences to the deceased’s family. They have been misled to a person that really did call their father dad and treat it as such.”

Bell was sentenced as a Prison Releasee Reoffender. That status cleared the way for Circuit Judge Samuel Bookhardt III to impose the maximum sentence of life without parole.

Bell previously served time for various felonies and had been free for less than a year when he killed Knight.

