0 George Anthony seriously injured in I-4 crash, FHP says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - George Anthony, whose daughter, Casey Anthony, was tried and found not guilty for killing her daughter, Caylee, was badly injured in a crash on I-4.

Florida Highway Patrol said George Anthony drove off I-4 westbound in Daytona Beach and flipped his wife Cindy’s 1999 Toyota 4-Runner on Saturday around 3 p.m.

A witness told FHP that Anthony traveled off the right shoulder a few miles before the exit for SR-44, troopers said. Anthony tried to swerve back onto the roadway before losing control and overturning several times, traveling through the right, center and left lanes before coming to a rest off the median shoulder, FHP said.

TRENDING NOW:



Read: Did Casey Anthony do it? Probably, but not on purpose, trial judge says

George Anthony, 67, suffered “incapacitating” injuries, FHP said. He was flown to Halifax Medical Center.

WATCH: This is the moment paramedics put Casey Anthony's father in a medical helicopter Saturday after FHP said he flipped his SUV in Volusia County. FULL STORY: https://t.co/Ju67L7CqXo pic.twitter.com/1KUcydGpNl — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) November 26, 2018

According to FHP, Anthony’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash. Anthony was also the only person in the vehicle at the time, according to troopers.

Read: 'I sleep pretty good at night,' Casey Anthony says in first interview since acquittal

An FHP report said it’s not clear why Anthony drove off the highway, though the report said he was not distracted and his vision was not obscured. The FHP report said Anthony could not recall what happened in the moments prior to the collision.

George Anthony and his wife, Cindy, were thrown into the national spotlight a decade ago when the Orlando couple’s granddaughter, Caylee, disappeared. The 3-year-old girl, who lived with her mother and grandparents, was last seen in June 2008. Cindy Anthony reported her missing a month later.

Read: Casey Anthony's parents speak out about daughter, granddaughter, 10 years after Caylee's death

The couple’s daughter, Casey, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, telling police that a babysitter took the child.

In December 2008, a utility worker found Caylee’s remains near Chickasaw Trail, not far from where the Anthonys live.

From the WFTV Archive: Duct Tape Found Stuck To Mouth Of Child's Remains

Casey Anthony later claimed that her daughter drowned on the day she disappeared.

In 2011, after a high-profile trial that brought worldwide attention to an Orlando courtroom, a jury found Casey Anthony not guilty in her daughter’s death. Jurors did convict her, however, for lying to law enforcement.

Casey Anthony lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and speaks to her mother on occasion, but has no contact with her father, according to reports.

DISCOVER MORE ABOUT THE CASEY ANTHONY CASE:



Approximate location of the crash:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.