Police: Daytona Beach police officer shot after confronting man with rifle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach police officer was shot late Sunday after police said he and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a rifle.
Police said the officer was shot in the right arm during a confrontation with the suspect. The suspect, they said, was uninjured.
Nearby citizens ran over and applied pressure to the officer’s arm until he was transported to the hospital, police said.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested minutes after the shooting, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Police Chief Craig Capri said the injured officer is in good spirits and expected to make a full recovery.
