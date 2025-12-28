Family, friends honor 13-year-old killed on Christmas day in Orlando shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of the 13-year-old girl shot and killed on Christmas Day held a candlelight vigil in her honor Saturday evening.

Orange County deputies say a 15-year-old boy admitted to shooting Emony Nicole Jackson at a house in the 2200 block of Okada Court. It happened around 4:45 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Jackson was taken to the hospital after being shot, but she sadly died from her injuries.

A 15-year-old male who approached deputies at the scene admitted responsibility for the incident, claiming it was accidental.

“A 15-year-old, what is he running around with a gun for,” Cynthia Williams said. “In my eyes there can never be an accident like that.”

Williams is Jackson’s aunt. She helped organize the vigil on Saturday.

“[Emony] is a very loving person, and she loved people,” said Williams.

Dozens attended the vigil on Megellan Cir. Her cousins, aunt, brother, and former teacher spoke about what a loving, determined, and caring person Emony was.

“It’s very hard. We’re going to shed a lot of tears,” said Williams.

Her sister, Emony’s grandmother, is taking Emony’s death the hardest. She had to bury Emony’s mother after a tragic death a few years ago. Now, she has to bury her granddaughter.

The family posted a video of Emony and her grandmother doing a TikTok dance. The smile on her face in that video is what they will miss most about Emony. Her heart described it simply as “love.”

Deputies say that the 15-year-old suspect has been taken into custody and faces manslaughter charges. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have been made public.

