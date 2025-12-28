Deadly Marion County crash leaves one juvenile dead, 13 others critically hurt

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Friday morning on US-27 at the intersection of CR-316 in Marion County involving a motorhome and an SUV.

The collision occurred when the motorhome, carrying a total of 15 occupants, was traveling south on US-27 while the SUV was heading west on CR-316. The impact of the collision caused the motorhome to overturn.

One juvenile occupant of the motorhome was pronounced dead at the scene. Twelve other occupants from the motorhome were transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Additionally, the driver and sole occupant of the SUV was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group