Overturned semi truck shuts down Florida’s Turnpike in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The entrance to Florida’s Turnpike at Clay Whaley Road is temporarily closed due to an overturned semi truck, blocking all northbound lanes at mile marker 244.

Drivers should use the Osceola Parkway entrance. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that an overturned semi-truck is causing significant traffic delays.

Overturned trucks are not uncommon on highways, but remain a major focus for highway patrols and traffic management officials.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available regarding the clean-up and reopening of the affected area. Drivers are advised to remain cautious and follow directional signs until the road reopens.

