0 Third armed home invasion in a month rocks neighborhood near Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Masked men with handguns pretending to be police broke into a family’s home near Windermere on Sunday morning and demanded jewelry, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The two masked men woke up the family—a 39-year-old woman and two boys, ages 8 and 11—shortly after 6:30 a.m. at a home along Beckman Drive off Ficquette Road, deputies said.

The men identified themselves as police, brandishing handguns and demanding jewelry, deputies said.

TRENDING NOW:

One of the suspects was wearing a lanyard that said “SWAT” on it, investigators said.

The suspects left the scene, but witnesses did not see how or in which direction, according to deputies.

Investigators did not say if anything had been stolen from the house.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any detailed information describing the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Multiple unsolved Windermere home invasions

This is the third armed home invasion by masked suspects that area along Ficquette Road has seen in the past month.

Earlier this month, deputies said four masked men broke into a Windermere family's home on Zori Lane and robbed them at gunpoint, stealing a safe filled with cash, jewelry and important documents.

The victim of that home invasion said she was at her home—which is about a half-mile east of Sunday’s crime scene—on Nov. 9 when she saw four masked men running from the back, sliding-glass door into her home.

A few weeks before that, a 19-year-old man was shot during a home invasion at The Retreat at Windermere apartments, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

That home invasion-turned-shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the apartment complex on Nature View Drive, about a half-mile west of Sunday's scene.

The 19-year-old man was home with his roommate when they answered a knock at the door and masked suspects rushed into their apartment and demanded cash and narcotics, deputies said.

No arrests have been made in those cases.

The Sheriff's Office did not say if they believe any of these home invasions are related.

>>>Download the WFTV News App<<<

© 2018 Cox Media Group.