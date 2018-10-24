19-year-old shot during home invasion near Windermere, deputies say

A 19-year-old man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot during a home invasion near Windermere late Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. at The Retreat at Windermere apartments on Nature View Drive near Ficquette Road.
The 19-year-old man was home with his roommate when they answered a knock at the door and masked suspects rushed into their apartment and demanded cash and narcotics, deputies said.
A struggled ensued and the victim was shot in the abdomen, deputies said.
The victim is currently undergoing surgery, officials said.
Deputies did not identify the victim.
Deputies did not say if they have identified any suspects.
