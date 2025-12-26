Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Turnpike in Osceola, troopers say

OSCEOLA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash happened on the southbound Turnpike before Osceola Parkway, involving one trauma alert victim who required extrication and transport.

Currently, the southbound lanes of the Turnpike are shut down as authorities manage the situation.

Troopers report that the crash involved multiple vehicles, and five individuals declined medical assistance at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the situation and has stated that the road will reopen shortly.

The Turnpike’s southbound lanes remain closed for safety and to allow the Florida Highway Patrol to handle the incident.

