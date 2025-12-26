Teen killed during shooting in Deltona on Christmas night

DELTONA, Fla. — A shooting on Christmas night in Deltona has left a 17-year-old dead. Brenden Watkins was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Dec. 25.

Deputies responded to the incident around 8:49 p.m. on El Campo Avenue. Upon their arrival, they attempted life-saving measures, but Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff states that the investigation is active and ongoing. Early findings suggest the shooting might have happened during an attempted robbery.

Authorities have not yet apprehended any suspects in connection with the case and are continuing to pursue leads and gather additional information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group