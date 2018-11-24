Ocala police responding to shooting at Walmart

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are responding to an active shooter at a Walmart on State Road 40, officials said.
The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd., dispatch logs show.
One ambulance that responded to the scene went to a nearby hospital, dispatch logs show.
The situation is still developing.
No further details are available at this time.
We are currently on scene at the Walmart located on E. Silver Springs Blvd. in reference to an active shooter. Information will be updated here as available for release. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/LHEGqKIO5j— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018
