Ocala police responding to shooting at Walmart

    By: Chip Skambis

    OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are responding to an active shooter at a Walmart on State Road 40, officials said.  

    The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd., dispatch logs show. 

    One ambulance that responded to the scene went to a nearby hospital, dispatch logs show. 

    The situation is still developing. 

    No further details are available at this time. 

