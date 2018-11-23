0 UCF football QB carted off field following leg injury during rivalry game versus USF

TAMPA, Fla. - During the team's last regular-season game of a so-far perfect season, University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton was carted off the field with a leg injury.

The injury happened Friday during the second quarter of the team’s rivalry game versus the University of South Florida.

No official information regarding the severity of the injury has been reported.

UCF is set to host the American Athletic Conference championship game Dec. 1.

If the Knights defeat the Bulls, they would complete their second undefeated regular season in a row.

Social media lit up with well-wishes for Milton following the play.

Great respect for a great player. Our sincerest wishes for all the best for McKenzie Milton. 🙏 — USF Football (@USFFootball) November 23, 2018

Say a prayer for @UCFKnights QB McKenzie Milton. Devastating injury. — Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) November 23, 2018

Very classy by @USFFootball and its fans as Milton is carted off. Fans chanting “UCF” and cheering as the Bulls players clap for the injured QB. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) November 23, 2018

#UCF will take a 17-3 lead into the locker room. I'd say the team has responded extremely well to the injury to Milton. Mack looks in control at QB and the defense continues to play solid. — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) November 23, 2018

Awful awful news out of Tampa as @UCFKnights INCREDIBLE star QB suffers devastating injury. https://t.co/fANqwmvGC6 — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) November 23, 2018

Jesse Palmer on the halftime show said this injury to Milton has "implications all across college football."#UCF — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) November 23, 2018

