    By: Sarah Wilson

    TAMPA, Fla. - During the team's last regular-season game of a so-far perfect season, University of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton was carted off the field with a leg injury. 

    The injury happened Friday during the second quarter of the team’s rivalry game versus the University of South Florida.

    No official information regarding the severity of the injury has been reported.

    UCF is set to host the American Athletic Conference championship game Dec. 1.

    If the Knights defeat the Bulls, they would complete their second undefeated regular season in a row.

    Social media lit up with well-wishes for Milton following the play.

