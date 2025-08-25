SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is repainting some of its crosswalks back to black and white after spending millions to paint them green.

The county had originally painted more than 130 crosswalks green using revenue from a penny sales tax to increase visibility for drivers and pedestrians.

However, recent federal rules require these crosswalks to revert to black and white, prompting the county to repaint them.

After millions spent, Seminole’s green crosswalks are being repainted black and white

“I mean, it’s increased our safety as a biker, and it’s increased our safety as drivers,” said Jessica Fletcher, who supports the green crosswalks for their visibility.

Soma Hallawa, a pedestrian, commented on the aesthetics, saying, “The green, it’s not that attractive. In my eyes, the grass is green and this is also green.”

Gary Neidhardt expressed frustration over the costs, stating, “It’s just kind of a waste of resources, I would say, because it’s like, I feel like they didn’t even need to paint it in the first place, and then painting it again.”

The issue gained national attention last week after crew repainted the rainbow crosswalk next to the Pulse nightclub site.

The change sparked outrage from many in the community, with some protesting the move by repainting the crosswalk back to its rainbow color.

The crosswalk near Pulse was later paint back to black and white again.

State troopers are now monitoring the crosswalk outside the Pulse to prevent unauthorized alterations to its colors.

The repainting project raises questions about fiscal responsibility and compliance with federal regulations, leaving Central Florida residents concerned about the financial implications.

