Pulse Nightclub site reopened after suspicious package incident

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
UPDATE 7:11 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. — The area around the Pulse Nightclub site has been cleared after police successfully removed a suspicious package that arrived at the location.

The box in question seemed to have been delivered by Walmart. It is still unclear what was inside.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials are on the scene of an apparent suspicious package found outside the Pulse nightclub.

The area that has been shut down is Orange Ave at Kaley St.

This comes days after controversy over a crosswalk memorial that was painted over by FDOT multiple times.

This is an ongoing story, and we will keep updating as more details come in.

