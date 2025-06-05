Contractors demand payment for airport pedestrian bridge work

ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of contractors say they have not been paid for work done on the Orlando International Airport pedestrian bridge project, breaching the agreement the airport signed with the project’s general contractor.

The 12 local companies said they had not been paid since October, and the amount owed was approximately 10% of the bridge’s $100 million contract with the general contractor, The Weitz Company.

“Weitz is required to pay subcontractors within seven days of receiving monthly payments from the Authority,” one of the subcontractors wrote in an email to Orange County leaders. “Despite this clear requirement, GOAA has continued to pay Weitz while the subcontractors remain unpaid. We believe this constitutes a gross misuse of public funds.”

The letter prompted the Airport Authority to send Weitz a strongly worded letter, threatening a breach of contract.

The Authority demanded that the subcontractors be paid by Friday, or the airport would make direct payments and dock Weitz’s future payments, in addition to other unspecified actions.

WFTV reached out to The Weitz Company for comments and received the following response:

“The Weitz Company, as a standard practice, does not comment on issues related to individual contracts. However, we take concerns from our trade partners seriously and are committed to fostering strong, transparent relationships with all trade partners and suppliers,” Marketing Director Rachel Delzell wrote. “The Weitz Company values our partnerships with owners and trade partners, is committed to honoring contractual terms on every project, and takes pride in helping build thriving communities alongside a diverse network of contractors.”

