LIVE UPDATES: Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested on racketeering-type charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources told Channel 9 that Lopez was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed with WFTV that Lopez’s arrest is related to conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.

Channel 9 has learned that Lopez’s arrest comes after an extended investigation by federal and state law enforcement.

Sources said both Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have been working on information they received a few months ago.

Sources told Channel 9 that statewide prosecutors have been working with investigators on this case, and a warrant for his arrest was recently signed.

